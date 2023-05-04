National Hurricane Preparedness Week 2023: Staying protected during storms

article

This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. The goal of this week is to inform residents about the risk of hurricanes and encourage them to make preparations ahead of the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Monday's topic is Stay Protected During Storms.

Make sure to stay in your safe place away from water and wind. Have a way of receiving weather alerts and forecast updates.

A great way is to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather App. Keep in mind, impacts can be felt far from the coast.

Finally, listen to local officials and avoid travel unless you are ordered to evacuate. During the hurricane season, depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.