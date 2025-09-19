National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Gabrielle forecast to become hurricane by Sunday night

The Brief Tropical Storm Gabrielle is "struggling" to better organize as it spins across the Central Atlantic. Forecasters say the storm is still forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the next few days. The NHC is also tracking a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa.



Tropical Storm Gabrielle is "struggling" to better organize as it spins across the Central Atlantic, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say it’s still forecast to strengthen into a hurricane within the next few days.

Tracking Tropical Storm Gabrielle

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, the NHC says Tropical Storm Gabrielle was roughly 595 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and about 945 miles southeast of Bermuda.

The storm is toward the west-northwest near 12 mph, and forecasters say this motion is expected to continue on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds for the storm remain near 50 mph with higher gusts, and its estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

Gabrielle is expected to stay east of Florida and the eastern United States. However, Bermuda should monitor the forecast for potential impacts. Swells generated by Gabrielle are expected to reach Bermuda Friday night and build through the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Gabrielle. (Credit: FOX Weather)

What's next:

A gradual turn of the storm toward the northwest is forecast by Friday night, followed by a north-northwestward motion by Saturday night and northward motion by Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda Sunday night and Monday.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the storm is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday.

The backstory:

Tropical Storm Gabrielle, which had been known as Invest 92L and then Tropical Depression Seven, formed on Wednesday after a weeks-long lull in tropical activity.

Tropical wave off west coast of Africa

What we know:

Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical wave just off the West Coast of Africa that is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Some slow development of this system is possible through the middle to latter part of next week while it moves west-northwestward across the Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic.

The system currently has a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

What's the difference between a tropical storm and a tropical depression?

Dig deeper:

Hurricanes begin as cyclones, and if the system intensifies, it becomes a tropical wave, then a tropical depression, followed by a tropical storm and, eventually, a hurricane.

When a low pressure area is accompanied by thunderstorms producing a circular wind flow with maximum sustained winds below 39 mph, the system is designated a tropical depression.

If the cyclonic circulation becomes more organized with maximum sustained wind gusts between 39 mph and 73 mph, a tropical storm is formed.

A tropical storm has winds near the center and is symmetrical, while a subtropical storm has winds far from the center and is less symmetrical. A tropical storm is fueled by warm water, while a subtropical storm is fueled by warm water and cold air.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The "peak" of hurricane season was on Sept. 10. August, September and October are considered the most active parts of the season, which runs through Nov. 30.

The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Humberto, followed by Imelda and Jerry.