National Hurricane Center: Invest 95L likely to become tropical depression this week

Invest 95L is currently located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is likely to become a tropical depression later this week as it moves quickly across the Central Tropical Atlantic. Invest 95L currently has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development over the next week.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Invest 95L is likely to become a tropical depression later this week as it moves quickly across the Central Tropical Atlantic.

Here's what we know about the sytem as we continue to track the tropics.

Tracking Invest 95L

What we know:

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the NHC says a broad area of low pressure associated with a low-latitude tropical wave continues to produce a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Forecasters say environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by midweek as it moves quickly across the Central Tropical Atlantic, approaching the Leeward Islands, by the latter part of this week.

Interests near the area should monitor the progress of the system.

Invest 95L currently has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development over the next week. If the system does develop, it will be named Jerry.

This graphic shows the latest information about Invest 95L in the Atlantic. (Credit: FOX Weather)

What we don't know:

It is currently too early to tell if the system has a chance of impacting Florida.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

No other activity is being tracked in the Atlantic at this time, but now that we are in October, our focus will start to shift from activity in the Central Atlantic to activity possibly brewing in the Caribbean and the Gulf.

The Central American Gyre is a low pressure system that forms over Central America and pulls in moisture from the Gulf, the Atlantic and the Pacific.

This annual pattern can lead to tropical activity in the back half of the season.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.