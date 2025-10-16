National Hurricane Center eyes Caribbean for potential tropical system next week

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into a tropical storm or hurricane by next week. The NHC says there is a current 20% chance of development. Most models suggest a tropical system may form in the Caribbean, particularly with the European model indicating a potential depression south of Puerto Rico.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave for the possibility of tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean.

A tropical storm or hurricane could form later next week as this wave is expected to move through the Atlantic waters late this weekend.

Tropical wave could develop in Caribbean

Looking Ahead:

A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean is predicted to reach the waters of the Caribbean Sea by early next week.

"Where it would go beyond that is very much an open question. For now, we take it day by day and watch trends," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

Right now, the NHC gives this system a 20% for development over the next seven days.

While most models show development of some tropical system in the Caribbean later next week, the European model presents a greater chance of a depression forming south of Puerto Rico a week from now.

Closer to Florida, temperatures are quite warm across the Caribbean Sea and that is extremely conducive for tropical development.

Melissa would be the next name up on the list, and while it is too early to speculate much, all of Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean will need to keep close eyes on this potential system about 10–14 days from now.