National Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean a couple of hundred miles from Bermuda.

In its latest update, the NHC said the low-pressure area was 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

There is a possibility that the system can develop into a subtropical depression, tropical depression, or storm over the next couple of days. The system is expected to move eastward, according to the NHC.

By the weekend, the system should turn northward over cooler waters potentially limiting additional development.

Currently, there is a 40% chance of cyclone formation over the next 48 hours. There is a 50% chance of formation over the next seven days.

The Atlantic Hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.