National Hurricane Center: Area to watch for possible tropical development bubbles up in Atlantic Ocean

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area to watch for possible tropical development in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa over the next week.

Here's the latest on what we know about the system and its possible impacts.

Tracking the tropics

What we know:

A tropical wave in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Sunday, according to forecasters with the NHC.

Thereafter, environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the Eastern and Central

Tropical Atlantic next week.

Currently, the system only has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days and a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor the tropics, but thankfully, things look somewhat quiet over the next couple of weeks with a fair amount of shear and dust in the atmosphere.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The heightened activity in the tropics comes as we near the peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The peak of hurricane season is generally around Sept. 10th, with the most active period falling between mid-August and mid-October.