National Hurricane Center: 2 zones for potential tropical development in Atlantic, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of interest in the Atlantic and the Caribbean for potential tropical development. Both have low chances of development over the next week, the NHC said.

It comes as the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season nears its end – the season runs June 1 - November 30 – though the season is still very active.

Here is what we know about each.

Disturbance 1

This disturbance is in the central tropical Atlantic, more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. It's producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development is possible as the tropical wave moves west towards the Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, the Windward Islands will likely receive heavy rainfall and strong winds this week.

Development chances increased to 30% over the next seven days.

Disturbance 2

A non-tropical low is located far east off the northeastern coast of the United States. The NHC said there is a slight chance that this system could develop "some subtropical characters" over the weekend.

It's expected to continue moving into open water, where it will enter cooler waters next week. Chances of development are low: 10% over the next week.