National Hamburger Day 2024: Where to score Orlando deals, freebies

Burger lovers, rejoice! Tuesday, May 28 marks National Hamburger Day – and there are plenty of opportunities around Orlando to score either a free burger or some hefty discounts.

Here's a look at where you can celebrate National Hamburger Day in Orlando:

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is offering all guests BOGO Classic Burgers on Tuesday when you order in the restaurant or through the Wayback Rewards program. Valid all day.

Arby's

Arby's Rewards members can get 50% off a Deluxe Burger or Big Cheesy Bacon Burger through June 2 on online, pick-up-in-store orders.

BurgerFi

Enjoy BurgerFi's signature BurgerFi burger for $3 with the purchase of a Freestyle Beverage when you dine in on Tuesday. Not valid for in-app, phone, online or third-party delivery orders.

This offer is not valid at the following Florida locations: Grove, Windermere Village, Winter Park, Orlando/UCF or Kissimmee Crosslands.

Bar Louie

On Tuesdays at Bar Louie, guests can order their choice of craft burger and a side of fries or tots for $8. This offer is available all day, every Tuesday for dine-in orders only.

Wendy's

Wendy's is selling Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just 1 cent through June 2 through the Wendy's app.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones guests who purchase a soft drink or alcoholic beverage can add on a Smokey Bones Cheeseburger platter for $6.49. This offer is only available for dine-in only while supplies last.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering $5 Classic Singles all day with in-store, online or mobile app purchases using the promo code CLASSIC24.

MOOYAH Burgers

MOOYAH app members who make a loyalty check-in of at least $10 before Friday will unlock a special BOGO offer.

Burger King

Burger King customers can get a free hamburger with a purchase of at least 70 cents in the Burger King app.