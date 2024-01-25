2 young foster children, ages 1 and 5, reported missing in Flagler County

Stream FOX 35 Orlando:

Two young foster children, ages 1 and 5, were reported missing from their home in Sorrento on Thursday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Tillie Clair Williams, 5, and Natalia Williams, 1, were last seen at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night by the complainant at their home on 23419 Companero Drive in Sorrento, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The location of the juveniles is unknown, and Lake County detectives are on the scene for an active investigation. The two girls could possibly be with their biological mother and father, detectives said.

Tillie and Natalia Williams (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the method of travel or how they left their home is also unknown.

Tillie is 3-foot-5, about 45 lbs. and has long, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray or navy blue pajamas with multicolored hearts.

Tillie Claire Williams (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Natalia is just over 2 feet tall, weighs about 30 lbs. and has short brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress and pink pants with hearts.

Natalia Williams (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives and additional local law enforcement are working to enhance the search for Natalia and Tillie Williams.