There's a new Crocs shoe for NASCAR racing fans: Take a look

Florida is home to gators and croc(odiles), but ahead of the Daytona 500 – the official start of NASCAR's regular 2014 racing season – the sport has teamed up with a different type of croc – the shoe brand.

The shoe collection, which launched a few weeks ago, features the adult classic Croc clog in black, as well as the kids classic Crocs clog in blue. Each crocs shoe features the black and white checkered flag on the heel strap.

There are also exclusive Jibbitz charms that can be added to the shoe, including a racing helmet, race cars, and a steering wheel.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"This collaboration gives NASCAR fans a fun, functional way to put their passion on display like never before and provides NASCAR another important opportunity to meet new consumers and potential fans where they are," said Megan Malayter, NASCAR managing director of licensing and consumer products, in a news release.

The shoes will be available at crocs.com and other shoe stores.