Nani scores equalizer in Lions’ 1-1 draw at Sporting Kansas City

Orlando City SC (0-0-2, 2 points) took a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City (1-0-1, 4 points) on Friday night at Children’s Mercy Park, its second-consecutive such result to kick off the year.

Nani found the back of the net for City’s first goal of the year, flicking in a ball with the backheel off a rebound from a Chris Mueller strike. The Lions found the back of the net on two separate occasions, off the feet of Benji Michel and Andrés Perea, prior to their lone goal of the night but both were ruled offside, the former on the field and the latter via Video Review.

"I think it was a great performance for our team. We came here to Kansas in an away game against a very good rival to attack the game with the confidence in the way we played and the way we do our things to get the result," said Head Coach Oscar Pareja. "The personality and the consistency in our sequences today was very good and was the highlight of our team. I’m very pleased. Obviously, you want to walk away with three points after that many chances that we created, especially in the first half when we had the goal in front of us a few times, but we’re happy. We’re excited to have played and to have this performance and we look forward to the next one."

Nani scored his first goal of the season in the match, his 22nd across all competitions as a Lion. Chris Mueller recorded his first assist of the year on the night, his 19th for the Club.

The Lions return home for their next two contests, first set to host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 1 at Exploria Stadium.

