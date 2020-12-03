Mustard Seed’s stolen van replaced thanks to Central Florida community

article

A Central Florida nonprofit finally has a new van thanks to the love and support of the community.

Back in August, The Mustard Seed's 2011 Ford van was stolen and wrecked after the thief crashed into another car during a high-speed chase.

Thanks to generous donations, the organization was able to purchase a new and upgraded 2018 eight-passenger Ford van.

A GoFundMe campaign raised over $7,000, the Heart of Florida United Way donated $5,000 and donations from the community added up to nearly $4,000.

"Thank you to our Central Florida supporters for helping us turn this bad story into a positive one,” said The Mustard Seed Executive Director Kathy Baldwin. “This new van will be delivering joy to a lot of people in need during the holiday season.”

The Mustard Seed uses a company van to pick up volunteers from its community partners, deliver needed items to families and to pick up donations throughout the community from its retail partners.