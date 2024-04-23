Florida's best public high schools, according to US News

Twelve public high schools in Florida have cracked the top 100 in nationwide rankings for 2024, according to a recently released list from U.S. News and World Report.

The annual report ranks nearly 18,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on state assessment performance and college readiness.

According to U.S. News and World Report, BASIS Peoria, a charter school in Peoria, Arizona, was ranked the No. 1 school in the U.S.

The top school in Florida is Osprey's Pine View School. The Sarasota County school integrates classroom learning with independent study, emphasizes parent involvement, offers extracurricular activities and requires a minimum GPA and foreign language for graduation. It was ranked No. 18 overall.

Central Florida shined in the rankings with three schools from Brevard and Osceola counties highlighted in the top 100.

Westshore Junior/Senior High School in Melbourne and Edgewood Jr/Sr High School in Merritt Island were ranked in Florida's top 10, at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively. Additionally, Kissimmee's Neocity Academy was ranked No. 11 in the state.

"It is great to see the hard work of our students and staff recognized with these rankings," Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell said in a statement. "Our entire community should be very proud. Student access to advanced coursework is critical to their success in the future and these schools are meeting this need at a high level."

Seven of the top 12 high schools in the state are located in South Florida.

Here's a look at the 12 Florida public high schools included in the top 100 ranking by U.S. News and World Report:

Pine View School, Osprey - Sarasota County Schools (#18 overall) Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, Tamarac - Broward County Public Schools (#41 overall) Westshore Junior/Senior High School, Melbourne - Brevard Public Schools (#43 overall) Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School, Miami - Miami-Dade County Public Schools (#51 overall) Stanton College Preparatory School, Jacksonville - Duval County Public Schools (#55 overall) Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, Merritt Island - Brevard Public Schools (#57 overall) Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST@FIU), North Miami - Miami-Dade County Public Schools (#61 overall) José Martí Mast 6-12 Academy, Hialeah - Miami-Dade County Public Schools (#63 overall) Design and Architecture Senior High School, Miami - Miami-Dade County Public Schools (#73 overall) Alexander W. Dreyfoos Junior School of the Arts, West Palm Beach - The School District of Palm Beach County (#91 overall) Neocity Academy, Kissimmee - Osceola Public Schools (#92 overall) Suncoast Community High School, Riviera Beach - The School District of Palm Beach County (#98 overall)

