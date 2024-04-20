2 dead, 2 injured after car wraps around utility pole in Alachua County, crews say

Two people have died and two others are hurt after a crash in Alachua County, fire crews said.

Around 1:09 a.m., crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Waldo near Cole Street. A car was found on its side, wrapped around a concrete utility pole.

Fire crews were able to extricate two people who were taken as a trauma alert to a hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo shows crash scene in Alachua County that left two people dead | Credit: Alachua County Fire Rescue

Two other people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, crews said.

The incident is still under investigation.