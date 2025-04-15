Murder suspect captured in Palm Bay, caught by license plate reader

article

The Brief Palm Bay Police arrested 56-year-old Vital Joseph on Saturday after a FLOCK license plate reader alerted officers to his vehicle, leading to his capture near Malabar Road. Joseph, wanted in Broward County for first-degree murder, attempted murder, and burglary, is accused of stabbing two women and is now in the custody of Broward detectives.



A man wanted for murder was taken into custody Saturday evening after Palm Bay Police were alerted by their FLOCK license plate reader system that his vehicle was in the area.

What we know:

Officers located the vehicle near Cumberland Farms on Malabar Road around 7:45 p.m. on April 12 and arrested 56-year-old Vital Joseph, the registered owner and sole occupant. Joseph had an active warrant out of Broward County for first-degree murder, attempted murder, and burglary with battery, police said.

The backstory:

According to investigators, Joseph is accused of stabbing two women multiple times.

Palm Bay Police, with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, apprehended him without incident.

Officials credited the FLOCK camera system and swift interagency cooperation for the arrest, calling it a testament to the power of technology and teamwork in enhancing public safety.

What's next:

Broward County detectives have since taken over the case.

