Multiple people shot at Palatka club overnight

article

Several people have been shot at a Palatka club overnight, according to Putnam County fire rescue personnel.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at Vick's Supper Club and BBQ in the 200 block of North 18th Street in Palatka.

Police have not released many details, on how many people have been shot, but Putnam County fire rescue personnel have transported several people to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Help has been requested from surrounding counties to cover Putnam County if necessary because of the amount of ambulances tied up to the incident.

The Palatka Police Department is on scene investigating. No word on any suspect information at this point.

We'll bring you more as soon as it becomes available.