Multiple cars damaged after fire breaks out at auto business on Colonial Drive

Several fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire on Colonial Drive in Union Park Tuesday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene showing crews battling the blaze. The fire is at the Cars and More European Car Service Center, according to FOX 35's Kristin Giannas.

The westbound side of Colonial Drive approaching Dean Road was shut down for awhile as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, multiple cars were damaged and the fire spread to the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for updates.