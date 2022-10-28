Lockdown lifted at Mount Dora Middle School after no weapon found

article

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted. No weapon was found. As a precaution, extra officers will be on campus for the rest of the day.

Mount Dora Middle School was placed on lockdown on Friday after a student reported seeing a classmate with a weapon on campus.

Lake County Schools tells FOX 35 they immediately notified law enforcement and they are on a lockdown while Mount Dora police investigate.

"No one has been threatened or hurt and, at this point, we do not even know if there really is a weapon at the school. But we take all safety concerns seriously."

Check back for updates.