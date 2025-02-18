Mount Dora invests in new study to pinpoint source of persistent odor

The Brief Mount Dora has been battling a persistent odor since 2022, with studies showing the wastewater treatment plant is likely not to blame. The city is now investing $250,000 in a new study to gather evidence, focusing on the nearby landfill. Residents remain frustrated, while officials push for definitive proof to take legal action.



The City of Mount Dora has been working since 2022 to prove the foul odor that hangs over the town isn't their fault.

What we know:

The City of Mount Dora has been investigating a persistent foul odor since 2022, attempting to prove that its wastewater treatment plant is not responsible.

Despite installing a $500,000 carbon bio-filter and implementing odor control measures, reports of the smell have increased. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) previously issued a consent order against the city in 2023, demanding action.

Now, the city is shifting focus to another possible culprit: the Mid-Florida Materials landfill. A new study, expected to cost $250,000, aims to gather data to support the city's claims.

What we don't know:

Despite evidence pointing away from the wastewater treatment plant, the exact source of the odor remains unproven. While the landfill is a likely suspect, the city needs concrete data to support any legal action or regulatory push.

It is unclear whether the FDEP will take enforcement action against the landfill if evidence implicates it, or if another unknown source could be responsible for the persistent smell.

The backstory:

The odor problem in Mount Dora has been a source of frustration for residents for years.

In 2019, the FDEP issued a consent order against the Mid-Florida Materials landfill, identifying it as a source of unpleasant smells. This came just six months after the agency approved an expansion permit for the facility.

Four years later, in 2023, the landfill received another violation letter for failing to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the city has been conducting studies and installing mitigation measures, yet the problem persists. The latest effort involves hiring outside engineering firms to collect further data to pinpoint the source definitively.

Big picture view:

Mount Dora’s odor issue highlights the challenges of balancing industrial development with community well-being. Residents have complained of worsening conditions, with some experiencing respiratory discomfort. The city is now willing to spend significant taxpayer money to pursue legal options and pressure the FDEP into action. The issue also raises questions about regulatory oversight and accountability, particularly given the landfill’s history of violations.

Timeline:

2019: FDEP issues a consent order against Mid-Florida Materials landfill for odor violations.

2022: Mount Dora begins investigating the source of the odor.

2023: FDEP issues a consent order to the city, requiring odor mitigation efforts.

2023: The city installs a $500,000 carbon bio-filter and odor control neutralizers.

2023: FDEP sends another violation letter to the landfill.

2024: The city plans to spend $250,000 on another odor study, which will take 8-10 weeks.

What they're saying:

Residents have voiced ongoing frustration over the persistent smell.

"I have a hard time breathing when it’s, you know, when it smells there," said Vickie Hillier.

"Obviously, someone needs to address it," said Steve Hellier.

"We’ve tried candles, air fresheners, a filtration system," said Ashley Davis. "Nothing has helped."

Mayor James Homich emphasized the urgency of resolving the issue and the need for definitive evidence.

"If it were the sewer plant, the odor should be diminishing. It's actually increasing in intensity," he said. "The other big industrial use in the area is the landfill. And there's no other big possibilities out there."

"Well, that would be the logical leap. But that doesn't work in court. So you've got to have evidence to show."

"The problem is it's kind of an emergency situation. You've got to fix the problem so that people aren't suffering."

