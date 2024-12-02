Mount Dora couple's murderer still on the run, 4 years after deadly convenience store robbery

Four years after a deadly double-shooting claimed the lives of a Mount Dora couple inside the convenience store that they owned together, police continue to search for their killer and are offering a reward for any tip that leads to an arrest.

Investigators said Minh "Tina" Nguyen, 47, and Khiem "Ken" Ba Trinh, 56, were shot during an armed robbery on the evening of Nov. 30 inside their business, T & N Market, located at 1345 North Grandview Street. Nguyen died at the scene while Trinh passed away days later at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

According to police, the masked suspect confronted Trinh and forced him back into the store as the couple was closing for the evening. He and his wife were shot multiple times. After the attack, the suspect fled on foot through the parking lot.

A customer entered the store after the suspect fled and discovered the victims, prompting a 911 call.

Ken and Tina were beloved members of the Mount Dora community, known for their longstanding business and their presence in the Northeast Community.

"This tragic loss has deeply impacted our community. Ken and Tina were not just business owners—they were family to so many in Mount Dora," said Police Chief Michael Gibson. "We are committed to finding the person responsible and bringing them to justice, but we need the community's help to make that happen. Even the smallest tip could make a difference."

In 2023, FOX 35 News interviewed the couple's son, Vincent Trinh, who shared pictures, memories, and insight into his parents.

"My mom was a very loud, very loud person, my dad was more reserved," Trinh recalled.

Police say Khiem Trinh and Minh Nguyen (right), of Mount Dora, were killed in Nov. 2020, by a masked gunman.

Trinh said his parents were immigrants from Vietnam who came to America to find a better life.

"They were really good people, I feel. I think a lot of people can attest to that," Trinh said. "It was hard, there was a lot of learning curves at the beginning, but it started getting a lot easier. People around there were friendly, and everybody there was family."

At this time, the suspect remains at large. Police are searching for a male suspect with a thin build. The MDPD is pursuing every lead and urges anyone with information to come forward to assist in bringing justice to the victims' families.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

