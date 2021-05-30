Motorcyclists gather in Central Florida for 'Rolling Thunder' rally

The Sound of Thunder will be rolling through the streets of Central Florida on Sunday.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders gathered at the Veteran's Memorial Center in Merritt Island in the morning. They will head out on a ‘Rolling Thunder’ ride at 10 a.m., which aims to bring attention to America's missing-in-action servicemen and women and help bring them home.

This is the first time that this event is being held in different states across the United States. It is typically held at the nation's Capitol in Washington D.C.

MORE NEWS: Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in South Florida banquet hall shooting

"Washington D.C. was canceled last year and almost nothing happened again this year because of COVID, but our chapter grabbed it at the last minute, you could say. But, we've done an awesome job duplicating just about every feature normally seen in Washington D.C.," one participant told FOX 35.

Before the ride, a B52 will reportedly wow the crowd. The ride will last about 30 to 40 minutes.

The event is free and held to the public.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.