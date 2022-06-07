Motorcylcist killed in crash in Melbourne

article

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV Tuesday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on East Hibiscus Boulevard near Oak Street.

Authorities said a 48-year-old Palm Bay woman was driving her SUV and entered the path of a motorcyclist traveling westbound on East Hibiscus Boulevard.

STORY: 10-year-old Florida girl charged with murder after fatally shooting woman fighting her mom, police say

Police said the collision caused the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. He has not been identified at this time.

Officers said he was not wearing a helmet.

MPD said the crash remains under investigation and alcohol/drugs did not appear to play a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Jeff Blair at 321-616-6118.

