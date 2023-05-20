Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in Osceola County crash: FHP

article

A motorcyclist was killed after being thrown from his bike in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on Orange Blossom Trail approaching the intersection of Alexander Street in the left turn lane. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Orange Blossom Trail approaching Ander Street in the inside lane.

When the Chevrolet driver tried to make a left turn to travel southbound on Alexander Street, he entered the direct path of the motorcyclist, FHP said.

The crash caused the 31-year-old motorcyclist to be thrown off his bike. He was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital where he died.