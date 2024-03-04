Motorcyclist killed in Flagler Beach crash, troopers say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on High Bridge Road and Walter Boardman Lane in Flagler Beach.

Evidence shows the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling eastbound on High Bridge Road on a 2017 Harley Davidson when he ran off the roadway and was thrown from his bike, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.