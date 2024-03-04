Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed in Flagler Beach crash, troopers say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Bike Week underway in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Bike Week is back and brings in 600,000 bikers worldwide. The event runs until March 10.

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on High Bridge Road and Walter Boardman Lane in Flagler Beach.

Evidence shows the 66-year-old Pennsylvania man was traveling eastbound on High Bridge Road on a 2017 Harley Davidson when he ran off the roadway and was thrown from his bike, officials said. 

The crash is under investigation. 