Motorcyclist killed in crash on SR-A1A in Flagler County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State Road A1A in Flagler County after attempting to pass an SUV on Sunday, authorities said.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a black motorcycle traveling southbound on SR-A1A tried to overtake an SUV on the left side. The motorcycle’s front wheel struck the raised concrete center median, causing the bike to overturn multiple times.
The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the center median north of the crash site. Emergency responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The motorcycle came to rest in the northbound lane of SR-A1A, facing eastbound.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Highway Patrol.