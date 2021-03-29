Motorcyclist, Good Samaritan killed in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Sanford, police say

Sanford police are looking for the driver who they say left the scene after hitting a motorcyclist on State Road 46 near Summerlin Avenue.

Sanford police said Monday that two people were killed in two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes on the road. The victims have not been identified.

Police said just before 1 p.m., investigators received a 911 call reporting a crash at the intersection of Summerlin Avenue and S.R. 46. Officials say a car hit a motorcyclist and did not stop to help.

Right after the crash, police said a Good Samaritan stopped to help the motorcyclist. As that happened, another car crossed over the median and hit both the Good Samaritan and the motorcyclist, and drove off, according to investigators.

That second car was eventually stopped and the driver was arrested. Police said charges were pending Monday night.

Police said that charges are pending for the driver of the second crash. The initial hit-and-run driver has not been located.

In a news release, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said, "In a few short minutes, two people’s lives were tragically taken. For a good-hearted individual, who was doing the right thing and helping a person desperately in need, to have been struck down in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. Someone saw what occurred. I encourage them to do as this Good Samaritan would have done and come forward for both of these victims and their families."

Several people stopped to help the motorcyclist and called 911 to report the first hit-and-run.

One 911 caller told a dispatcher she saw the driver in the first hit-and-run driving erratically before the crash. "He was all over the road, he went in the median then [hit the motorcyclist]." She also said the driver drove behind her after the hit-and-run. "He's acting like he wants to run the red light. He made a u-[turn] from the far right-hand lane heading back down the road where he hit the person."

Another 911 caller said the biker was badly injured after the initial crash. "He’s bleeding from the head real bad."

Neigbors were saddened to learn what happened. "I’m hoping that somebody somewhere will come forward because his family deserves closure," one woman said about the biker's death.

One man told FOX 35 speeding is a problem in the area. "Sometimes cars are going down there 100-110 miles an hour and something really needs to be done about it because there are going to be more accidents."

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver of the first crash is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.