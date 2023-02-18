Motorcyclist dies in Volusia County crash: Police

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in Port Orange that happened on Friday, police said.

Port Orange Police said they responded to the intersection of Ridgewood Ave and Howes St. in reference to a crash at 7:07 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as Blair Rich, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit. If anyone witnessed or has information concerning this traffic crash, please contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Carl Hambsh at 386-506-5838.