Motorcyclist dies after crash in Seminole County: FHP

A motorcyclist died Sunday after being thrown from his bike during a crash in Goldenrod, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 5:27 p.m., a 63-year-old motorcyclist was traveling near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Winterbrook Way.

The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway before colliding with a curb, FHP said.

The man was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

A pedestrian also had minor injuries from the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.