Motorcyclist dies after crash in Seminole County: FHP
GOLDENROD, Fla. - A motorcyclist died Sunday after being thrown from his bike during a crash in Goldenrod, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Around 5:27 p.m., a 63-year-old motorcyclist was traveling near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Winterbrook Way.
The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway before colliding with a curb, FHP said.
The man was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.
A pedestrian also had minor injuries from the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.