Motorcyclist dead after late-morning crash in Lake County, troopers say

Troopers are investigating a crash in Lake County that left a motorcyclist dead late Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before noon on County Road 452 and Sandpiper Drive in Leesburg, troopers said.

While it's not yet known what led up to the crash, troopers do know that the two vehicles involved were a Hyundai Sonata and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver and passenger in the Sonata were not transported to a local hospital and remained on the scene. The motorcyclist was transported to Waterman Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

No other details were released at this time, as investigators continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.