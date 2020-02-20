Mother, twins escape massive house fire in Winter Park ; firefighters rescue family dog

A mother, her twins and the family dog are safe after a fire broke out at their Winter Park home early Thursday morning.

Seminole County Fire arrived on the scene at 2315 Elsinore in Winter Park around 4:15 a.m.

The mother reportedly smelled smoke during the night and was able to get her 11-year-old twins out of the home without injury.

Firefighters went into the home to rescue the family's dog. The dog was treated with an oxygen mask and is expected to be ok.

The family is extremely lucky since firefighters say they did not have working smoke alarms.

“It’s really important to keep those smoke detectors operating at all times. If she had not woken up, they could’ve really been hurt or killed.”

According to firefighters, the home was about 50% engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.