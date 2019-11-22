Mother of missing Florida 5-year-old Taylor Williams moved from hospital to jail

article

The mother of missing Florida 5-year-old Taylor Williams was booked into jail on Thursday after being moved from the hospital where she was in a medically induced coma, according to WHNT.

Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams, 27, was booked into the Duval County jail on two counts of child neglect and one count of giving false information to law enforcement. An arrest warrant released last week revealed that Williams allegedly lied to investigators about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Williams was taken to a Jacksonville hospital after what was believed to be an attempted suicide. She was admitted on the same day authorities discovered human remains in Alabama while seaching for Taylor.

The little girl was reported missing from her Jacksonville home earlier this month. Williams reportedly told police she last saw the child in her bed around midnight. Detectives say she claimed that an exterior door was open, and that the girl was gone the next morning.

According to an arrest warrant, which cited a neighbor, the five-year-old was left alone “at least every other day” and that she was last seen in May. Investigators said the neighbor had asked Williams about her daughter’s whereabouts a couple of times and she said her daughter was in Alabama with her grandparents.

The arrest warrant also said Williams told investigators her mother had been taking care of Taylor during the month of October.

Williams’ mother reportedly told investigators she did not take care of Taylor this past year and that the last time she saw her was in January, according to arrest records. Court documents also claimed Williams lied about her daughter’s child care.

The sheriff said Taylor Williams' father, who reportedly hadn't seen the child in two years, and her family have been cooperating with the investigation.