Mother killed while helping motorcyclist hit by car to be honored on Saturday

A Central Florida woman killed in a hit-and-run while she was trying to help a motorcyclist will be remembered on Saturday.

A celebration of life for Jenica Campbell will take place at Action Church Sanford. Public visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by the service starting at 11 a.m.

Attendees are asked to wear bright colors.

Investigators say Campbell, 39, died being a Good Samaritan.

"As soon as we got the call yesterday, it was within minutes we were there."

RELATED: Sanford church helps family of Good Samaritan killed helping motorcyclist in hit-and-run

Advertisement

The church helped share a GoFundMe page created by Campbell’s husband, Cory.

On it, he said, "There isn't much I can say in this moment, other than she was a beautiful soul who exuded light and the Love of God to everyone she met."

Pastor Kenneth said, "There’s four girls that are gonna need you, that are gonna need us and so will Cory. So, we’re behind the family. We just ask for a little patience and a little sensitivity."

Sanford police say Campbell stopped to help Vincent Russo, 73, after driver Michael Kraft allegedly side-swiped him.

A witness called 911.

"Some car is behind us. He just ran a motorcycle over and just kept on going. He's behind us now."

RELATED: Police: Man arrested for Sanford hit-and-runs that left motorcyclist, Good Samaritan dead

Investigators say Kraft then turned around and hit both Russo and Campbell, killing them.

Bianca Gillett, a Sanford police spokeswoman, said, "The motorcyclist and the Good Samaritan are completely unknown to Kraft. There's no prior motivation there."

Pastor Clark said Campbell was a loving wife and mother.

"Pray for the Campbell’s. Pray for those girls. And if you have finances to be able to go to the GoFundMe or the meal train, that’s a tangible way you can begin to show your love right now."