Most dangerous trick-or-treating cities in America: Report

article

While wicked weather may be the biggest threat to trick-or-treaters Halloween night, experts say there are some American cities that are more dangerous than others when it comes to the beloved annual event.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. The warning comes as more than 41 million people are expected to hit the streets Thursday for fright and fun, according to Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

RELATED: How to check for sex offenders in your neighborhood before going trick-or-treating

CMT says it analyzed dangerous traffic patterns from phone sensors on October 31, 2018, and found some frightening statistics. CMT reports speeding increased by an alarming 235 percent on Halloween, while drivers slamming on brakes increased 178 percent. CMT used the data to identify the best and worst places to trick-or-treat.

The most dangerous cities for trick-or-treaters according to the report are:

Miami, FL

Jacksonvill, FL

Memphis, TN

Arlington, VA

Ocean City, MD

The Hamptons, NY

Park City, UT

Portland, OR

Safe Kids Worldwide has issued these tips for Halloween safety:

Advertisement

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags, and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.

Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating.

Slow down and be alert. Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street. Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Choose face paint over masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.

Get updates at FoxBusiness.com