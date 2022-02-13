Morning showers make way for cooler temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday

A cold front is moving across the Florida peninsula this morning. Central Floridians are waking up to widespread light to moderate rain.

These showers will continue to push east, offshore, by the mid-morning/early afternoon hours. Once the rain clears, you can expect slowly clearing skies, breezes and much cooler temperatures.

Afternoon highs today will be more than 10 degrees below yesterday. Most cities will briefly reach the low-70s.

The temperatures continue to decrease to the low-60s on Valentine's Day. It will be sunny, but don't forget a jacket if you have any dinner plans, lows will dip into the 40s overnight.

Monday looks to be the coldest day thorough the extended forecast. By the end of the workweek, Orlando will return to the 80s!

We are watching our next cold front, which will likely arrive late week into the weekend. This is something the FOX 35 Storm Team, is monitoring closely, if there is a threat for any strong to severe storms, we will be the first to let you and your family know.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cellphone.