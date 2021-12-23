More than a dozen firefighters battle fire at Orange County home

A fire broke out at a home in Orange County early Thursday.

Officials say it happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Jemond Court. At least 18 firefighters arrived on the scene to battle the blaze.

Officials say all occupants of the house were evacuated. When they arrived, they said flames were coming from a bedroom. Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

