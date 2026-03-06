Traffic troubles resurface at Brevard elementary school as parents plead for help

The Brief Parents at Suntree Elementary School say dangerous driving is back during school pick-up. Last year, FOX 35 highlighted the issue. There was more enforcement, but it fizzled out. Parents are demanding permanent solutions instead of temporary Band-Aids.



Parents at Suntree Elementary School are warning that dangerous driving during school pick-up has resurfaced, despite increased enforcement last year.

Following a FOX 35 investigation in March 2025, officers briefly issued tickets and monitored the area, but parents say the crackdown fizzled.

The backstory:

The traffic troubles at Suntree Elementary are a recurring nightmare for the Melbourne community.

"Like everything, it’s hot for a moment and then they just kind of let it go," said Jessica Roberts, a parent at the school.

The issue resurfaced for Roberts recently during a terrifying encounter involving her daughter. She told FOX 35 a car performed a U-turn on the sidewalk while her child was walking home.

"She was in tears," Roberts said. "She feels unsafe. She doesn’t know if she did anything wrong or right. She’s feeling insecure about everything. It was a big mess."

Decades-long danger

For many in the neighborhood, the current traffic violations are more than just an inconvenience—they’re a haunting reminder of a past tragedy.

In 1999, a child was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bike on the sidewalk. The road was subsequently renamed Jordan Blass Drive in their honor. Parents are frustrated that despite the memorial, the underlying safety issues persist decades later.

"The street is called Jordan Blass, so I just don’t understand why we named the street, and we didn’t address the problem," Roberts said.

"The last thing we need is for another child to get hit," said Debbie Carrere, who also has children at Suntree Elementary.

Parents speak out

What they're saying:

The frustration reached a boiling point this week when a new video was posted on social media of cars going around each other and crossing double yellow lines during school release. Parents reached out to FOX 35 again about the issue.

Parents say that while they appreciate the occasional police presence, the lack of consistent enforcement has emboldened drivers to continue cutting through the grass and onto pedestrian paths to avoid the wait.

"Bringing attention to it, having you put it out there, I will do what I can," Carrere told FOX 35.

The new plan

Brevard School Board Chair Matt Susin met FOX 35 at the school on Friday to witness the traffic issues firsthand. During the visit, Susin confronted several drivers.

"It’s a dangerous area. We need to address this," Susin said. "I appreciate you guys letting me know."

Susin is now pushing for a multi-agency response involving the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Brevard County Commissioners. He’s going to ask about installing physical barriers to prevent illegal passing.

"We do need the Department of Transportation to come in here and look at this," Susin said. "I’ll request the DOT to put some of those blockers [delineators] in between there."

Delineators, similar to the flexible poles used at railroad crossings, would be placed on the yellow lines to prevent cars from swerving onto other streets. Additionally, Susin told parents in the line to pull fully onto the grass to ensure through-traffic can pass safely without resorting to sidewalk driving.

A meeting between the School Board and the County Commission is underway to finalize a permanent fix.