More than $417K left unclaimed in this Florida county: Check to see if some belongs to you

Are you in need of some extra cash? In Orange County, Florida – you might be in luck.

Each year, the Orange County Clerk's Office releases an unclaimed checks list, which are checks that were mailed to local residents but never cashed.

This year's list includes more than nine thousand checks totaling roughly $417,000.

To see if you are owed any money, view the list here. If your name is found on the list, you're asked to submit an inquiry on the clerk's office website.

Floridians have until Sept. 1, 2023, to claim their money.

For more information, call 407-836-2200.