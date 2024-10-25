Expand / Collapse search

More than 3.3 million ballots cast in Florida in first week of early voting

Published  October 25, 2024 11:28pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX 35 Orlando

Multiple vote-by-mail ballots found discarded

People living in Orlando’s Pinewood Reserve subdivision said thieves broke into their mailboxes and shoved several unwanted items into a storm drain, including vote-by-mail ballots.

ORLANDO, Fla. - With Republicans dominating early voting and Democrats leading in mail-in voting, more than 3.3 million ballots had been cast as of Friday morning in the Nov. 5 elections. 

Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 1,811,305 ballots had been cast by mail, while 1,521,620 had been cast at early voting sites. 

MORE STORIES:

Overall, 1,477,243 Republicans and 1,178,100 Democrats had voted. Also, 608,364 unaffiliated voters and 69,218 third-party voters had cast ballots. 

Early voting sites opened Monday in most of the state, and counties are required to offer early voting as of Saturday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: