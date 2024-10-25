More than 3.3 million ballots cast in Florida in first week of early voting
ORLANDO, Fla. - With Republicans dominating early voting and Democrats leading in mail-in voting, more than 3.3 million ballots had been cast as of Friday morning in the Nov. 5 elections.
Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 1,811,305 ballots had been cast by mail, while 1,521,620 had been cast at early voting sites.
Overall, 1,477,243 Republicans and 1,178,100 Democrats had voted. Also, 608,364 unaffiliated voters and 69,218 third-party voters had cast ballots.
Early voting sites opened Monday in most of the state, and counties are required to offer early voting as of Saturday.
