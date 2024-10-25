NASA Crew-8 mission: 4 astronauts splashdown off Florida coast after 7 months in space

NASA's Crew-8 successfully splashed down early Friday morning off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, following more than seven months aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin splashed down shortly after 3:30 a.m. Crew-8 undocked from the Space Station on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m.

Their return to Earth was delayed slightly due to Hurricane Milton and lingering weather conditions.

The astronauts first launched to the International Space Station on March 4 aboard SpaceX's Endeavor capsule and arrived on March 5.

The team planned to perform more than 200 experiments and demonstrations during their mission, including using stem cells to create organoid models to study degenerative diseases, studying the effects of microgravity and UV radiation on plant cells, and how pressure cuffs on their legs may prevent fluid shifts, according to NASA's blog.

