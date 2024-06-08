More than 21 people hospitalized while attending Central Florida Rock the Country music festival

article

More than 21 people were hospitalized, and 350 others interacted with emergency services while attending the Rock the Country Festival in Ocala on Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said fire crews treated many of the concert attendees for heat-related illnesses. They're urging attendees on Saturday to drink plenty of water and electrolytes to stay hydrated as temperatures continue to stagnate in the 90s in Central Florida.

Rock the Country is a brand-new country music festival taking place at Majestic Oaks Ocala with headliners Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt and Warren Zeiders.

Deputies said they are also expecting an increase in traffic and delays in the area of Highway 318 and N Highway 441 on Saturday.