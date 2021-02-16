More businesses in Orlando could start selling liquor.

Florida lawmakers will review the new bill aimed at bringing more business to Orange County's small restaurants.

The bill would lower the size and capacity requirements that businesses need to meet to sell alcohol.

Restaurants that struggled during the pandemic say this could really help.

For example, Beefy King owner Shannon Woodrow said that "it will be something we definitely look into, because like we said, we’ve talked about it. We’ve sat down at family dinners and said, ‘You know, that might be something to think about.'"

The bill was approved by Orange County delegates. It must now be approved by state lawmakers.

