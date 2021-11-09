Moon lines up with Venus, Jupiter and Saturn

Stargazers will have an opportunity to see the moon line up with Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in the evening sky through Nov. 11. But will the weather cooperate?

"There's an alignment of four celestial bodies visible through Thursday in this rough configuration if you happen to be out in a cloudless sky. The challenge for Florida is that we're likely to be overcast or mostly cloudy for all nights," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

The waxing moon will be visible on the southwestern horizon about 30 minutes after sunset, just to the left of Venus. To the left of the moon will be Saturn and then Jupiter to the left of Saturn.

"There's nothing particularly unique or special about the position of the planets relative to each other, other than from the visual perspective here on Earth they will appear in-line. In reality, they're millions of miles apart and on different orbital plains. Of note, Venus will get progressively brighter as November carries on."

Venus will get brighter as the month of November progresses.

Then next week, the moon will enter a partial lunar eclipse as it passes into the shadow of the Earth. It will be visible in Florida, between approximately 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.

