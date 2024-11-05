Monique Worrell defeats Andrew Bain, gets job back as Florida State Attorney

Monique Worrell has won her job back as Florida State Attorney of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, defeating Andrew Bain, who was appointed to replace her.

It's a stunning rebuke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suspended Worrell by executive order in 2023, alleging that she was soft on crime and mandatory minimum sentences. DeSantis then appointed Bain, a judge on the Ninth Judicial Circuit, to replace her.

Worrell has vehemently defended her record as Florida State Attorney against DeSantis' allegations.

The AP called the race shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Shortly after, Bain released a statement, conceding the race.

"To all my supporters, I want to express my deepest gratitude. Your dedication, trust, and belief in our mission have made all the difference. Together, we have built something strong, and your voices have been a critical part of our continued fight for justice and safety in our community," he said.

"I am humbled to able to serve the remainder of my term. I remain committed to ensuring that our neighborhoods, families, and children are protected."

