Inflation rises to 9.1% in June: Here's what a money expert says you can do to cope

A new report from the Labor Department shows inflation rose 9.1% in June from a year ago – climbing higher than expected to a new 40-year high.

"Some of us are driving halfway across town to find the best gas prices," Deltona resident Sam Young said.

Young said he’s being more cautious these days when spending his money.

"Inflation is running rampant. Everything for groceries has gone up," he said.

Josh Elledge runs TheSavings Angel podcast. He said he understands the frustration consumers are feeling right now.

"This isn’t our first inflation. There are so many market forces that are at work right now," he said.

Elledge said consumers should be more defensive when it comes to their household budget. That could mean giving things up to fight back against inflation. "You’re going to have to make some decisions about – do we really want to eat out as often," he said.

And being more intentional about what you’re buying. "Shopping sales, sticking with BOGOs, buying store brand and yes using coupons," he said.

A change Young said he’s taking advantage of.

"Used to never pay attention to coupons, but I do these days," he said.

