Momma dog, 7 pups rescued from home in Orlando

A dog and her seven puppies were rescued from a home in Orlando and are now being cared for at a shelter.

A concerned resident reached out to Orange County Animal Services a few days ago after noticing an underweight dog in someone's yard, according to a post on the Orange County Animal Services' Facebook page.

The homeowner denied owning the dog in their yard, who was found to be "emaciated" and with seven pups, all estimated to be roughly three weeks old, the post said. A police officer with the Orlando Police Department also assisted with the rescue.

"Our team leapt into action and…they were able to capture the frightened mom and pick up all her pups. Once under our care, the mother became extremely friendly, if a bit timid, and we have been able to successfully provide care for her and her pups," the post said.

They will not be available for a while, but sounds like several people have expressed interest in adopting them.

"We are eternally grateful, because so many people have already inquired about fostering and adopting. We have no doubt these puppies, and mama, will find good homes," the post said.

They are now being cared for by Ziggy's Legacy Rescue in Brooksville, Florida.

In a video on the shelter's Facebook page the rescue said the mom was "really thin" and that all of them were anemic from fleas and on supplements.

"They are here and safe," the shelter said.