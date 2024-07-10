Momma bear, cub have surprise play-date in Sanford couple's backyard: 'Only 20 feet away'

article

A Sanford couple had a pair of unexpected visitors drop by their backyard unannounced this week.

Jay and Lisa Dougherty had heard of a bear and its cub wandering on their street from a neighbor who spotted them. A few minutes later, while they were seated on their lanai, the bear duo sauntered into the backyard.

It all happened at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

"She walked through the hedge row with the cub right behind her," Jay told FOX 35.

Bear and cub spotted in Sanford on July 9, 2024 (Photo: Jay Dougherty)

The Dougherty's mini-dachshund puppy, Charlie, seemed like he "sensed something," the couple said. "He probably smelled something," Lisa added.

The momma bear seemed like she was making her way toward the back patio, and that's when the Doughertys quickly headed inside.

"I was taking pictures of them and suddenly realized she was only 20 feet away," Jay said.

Jay shared the photos of the bears with FOX 35, which show the cub and momma bear apparently prancing around the backyard.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Bear and cub spotted in Sanford on July 9, 2024 (Photo: Jay Dougherty)

Charlie didn't seem fazed by the almost-encounter, though.

"Oddly, Charlie didn't bark! He was more interested in getting inside," Lisa said.

Charlie (Photo: Jay Dougherty)

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it's not uncommon for black bears to wander into neighborhoods.

"If bears can't find food, they will move on," the agency said.

If you see a bear, don't approach or feed it. Not only is it illegal, but it's dangerous. Be sure to keep pets secured as well.