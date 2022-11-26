TRAGEDY: Mom looking for hit-and-run driver who killed son in Ocoee: 'To leave him it’s cruelty'

The family of an Ocoee man killed by a hit-and-run driver is seeking help from the community to find the person who was behind the wheel.

Roslyn McGluen says her son, Ryan, was killed early Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver. According to Ocoee Police, he was hit by a car while walking near Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive. Police responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the scene after getting reports from drivers who saw his body lying on the side of the road.

"I cannot believe it. I’m just so angry because he might have had a second you don’t know," said Roslyn McGluen. "Maybe if they stopped, called. If it’s an accident, it’s an accident, that's tragic, but to leave him it’s cruelty. Cruelty, coward."



She says her son loved jogging and walking and had a smile that lit up any room. They're now hoping the community can help to find the person responsible for Ryan's death.



"We really need the help, this is so unfair, and you don’t know if they’ll do it again, if they are drunk, they could do it to someone else," said Roslyn. "You affect someone’s family. Not just the person. You took his life he had things going on for himself."

Police believe the car was a Hyundai or Kia Sedan 2021 model or later. They believe there should be damage on the front right side. If you have any information or video that could help you can call Crimeline anonymously at 800-423-TIPS (8477).