Mom accused of throwing teen sex parties busted in Idaho with underage boys and girls

A mother from Los Gatos accused of throwing drunken parties for teenagers where she encouraged sex acts was arrested at her home in Star, Idaho and found with a dozen underage boys and girls, according to investigators.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are concerned Shannon O’Connor, aka Shannon Bruga, may have been holding similar parties since she moved to Idaho. They began investigating her earlier this summer.

The sheriff’s office said they served a warrant Saturday afternoon finding 10 underage boys and two girls at her home along Wyatt Earp Drive. Most of them spent the night there.

Deputies determined O’Connor’s two teenage sons to be in imminent danger, placing them in custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Parents of the other teens at the home were contacted by detectives and released.

Investigators were still looking into O’Connor when the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office issued a warrant for 39 criminal charges including sexual abuse, sexual battery, child endangerment and providing alcohol to minors.

O’Connor is accused of hosting destructive parties, oftentimes at her Los Gatos home filled with booze and sex -- buying alcohol, providing condoms, and discouraging teens from telling their parents. She would also encourage sex acts and sometimes watch, documents show.

KTVU has reached out to O'Connor in jail for comment but have not received a response. The Ada County Public Defender's Office is representing her.

Detectives in Idaho were first tipped off from a family that was contacted online by O’Connor who wanted to relocate and was looking for a home just outside of Boise.

They said that family met with O'Connor but later found out about the drunken parties and child abuse investigation in Santa Clara County and tried to end their relationship with O’Connor, but she started harassing them.

Investigators are still looking into suspected parties in Ada County but said they’ve had trouble getting teens to come forward and provide information.

O’Conner was arraigned in Ada County as a fugitive on the criminal charges and is being held without bail. She’s awaiting extradition.

