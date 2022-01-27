'Miya's Law': Bill to tighten apartment security standards closer to passing

article

Lawmakers are working on a bill to honor Miya Marcano. It heads to a House Committee on Thursday.

Police say the 19-year-old Valencia College student was murdered by a maintenance man at the Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando where she lived.

After her body was found and the suspect killed himself, her parents started fighting to make apartments safe through 'Miya's Law.'

Lawyer Marlon Hill says the law will affect residents all over the state.

"The safety of well over 2.8 million tenants and residents across the state of Florida are at stake here. So we are in it for the long haul."

As it stands in the House bill, the bill would require property managers to give tenants 24-hour notice before entering their apartments. A similar bill passed a Senate committee on Tuesday, with more stringent requirements, including national background checks for apartment employees.

