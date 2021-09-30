Miya Marcano family members come from around the world to help search for missing teen

Family members from around the world are now in Orlando searching for Miya Marcano and praying for her safe return.

During a vigil Thursday night, people held candles and cell phone lights in the air – hoping to guide Miya home.

"I have a pain in my heart. A piece of my puzzle, which is my family is missing. I need to find it," said Miya’s grandma, Violet Delville."

The gathering was held outside Miya’s apartment at the Arden Villas, where she was last seen. It’s been nearly a week since the 19-year-old disappeared. Miya’s mother held her teddy bear, the stuffed animal that was always with her.

"She’s devastated. When they went into the apartment and saw ‘Teddy’ as Miya called him, we knew something was wrong because she never went anywhere without it," Delville explained.

Miya’s family says relatives have flown in from across the U.S., Canada, the Virgin Islands, and Trinidad. They are a growing force in the search that now spans three counties.

"They are more or less holding us together -- their support, their love, their understanding. I know there are a lot of fathers and mothers that understand the pain we are feeling right now," said Miya’s aunt, Annemarie Sue.

The vigil showed a unified crowd and unwavering message. "She just needs to come home," Sue said. "We’re searching everywhere high and low. We will find her and she will come home."

"We still have hope. We continue to ask the public to help us. Keep praying and hope that we can bring our princess home," Delville said.

The search for Miya will resume in Volusia County Friday.

